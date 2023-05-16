BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The KX Sports team — along with their committee of former coaches, athletic directors, and leaders from our community — have picked four of the best tennis players in western North Dakota to be nominated for Tennis Athlete of the Year at the KX Sports Awards. Here are the nominees:

Sophia Felderman (Mandan): Felderman has been a tennis standout almost from the day she started playing the game. Her hard work, focused energy and aggressive play helped her rise to the top during her high school years. She was named to the 2021 North Dakota Girls Tennis All-State Doubles Team as well as the 2022 Academic All-Conference for the WDA spring sports season. At the 2022 West Region individual tennis championship, she came in second in the title match. A look at the stats for the 2023 WDA Girls’ Tennis Conference (as of May 3) shows Felderman at No. 1 in singles play and No. 2 in doubles play.

Aleah McPherson (Legacy): A junior, McPherson is making her mark in doubles and well as singles play. She has been praised for her natural athleticism and focused frame of mind when she’s on the court. McPherson helped Legacy make it to the semi-finals of the high school girls tennis state team tournament in 2022. She also plays on the Legacy girls basketball team with a flair for three-pointers. And she’s a regular on the Legacy student honor rolls.

Chelsa Krom (Legacy): With Krom’s help, the Legacy girls tennis team made it to the semi-finals in the 2022 NDHSAA Girls State Tennis Tournament team championship before losing to Fargo Davies, which went on to win the tournament. Krom brings formidable power and endurance to the court.

Hunter Rice (Minot): Rice seems to find himself playing in semi-finals or championship rounds during his high school tennis career. In 2020, 2021 and 2022, he played for various championships in the West Region and other state titles. Rice earned WDA all-state honors in 2022.

Who do you think will win this year’s Tennis Athlete of the Year award? Tune in June 6 to the KX’s Sports Awards to find out!