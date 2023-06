(KXNET) — Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison Football has been named the Team of the Year at the 2023 KX Sports Awards.

This past season the Aggies always found a way to win, whether it was a shootout, low-scoring defensive matchup, or just a straight blowout, they came out on top of every single one of their games. Finishing the year with a 13-0 record.

Their strong play helped lead them to the 11B Dakota Bowl where they took home the title after defeating Central Cass, 22-20.