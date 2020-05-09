Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 10

KX Storm Team Friday Night One Minute Forecast

Rain will continue to overspread our area overnight as a potent storm system moves out of Canada and into the state. By dawn, rain will be falling across many neighborhoods, and up north it will begin to change over to snow. Winds will pick up considerably, particularly across the southwest where a Wind Advisory is in effect. The heaviest snow looks to fall in a band from the north of Minot and towards the Devil’s Lake area. Here a Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect early tomorrow morning. Rain may briefly change over to snow across south-central North Dakota by early tomorrow morning before the whole system departs to the southeast, with precipitation winding down by the afternoon. A 2nd weaker system will push across western parts of the state tomorrow night, bringing additional chances of rain and snow to those areas. Expect dry conditions and some sunshine Sunday and into early next week, but temperatures will remain well below average. The next chance for precipitation will be late Tuesday and into the middle of the week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/8"

NDHSCA Award

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDHSCA Award"

Central McLean Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Central McLean Softball"

Friday, May 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, May 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Youthworks Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Youthworks Bismarck"

Financial Strain

Thumbnail for the video titled "Financial Strain"

Radiologic Tech. in NYC

Thumbnail for the video titled "Radiologic Tech. in NYC"

Community Garden

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community Garden"

Williston Go-Karts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Go-Karts"

Rotary Scholarships

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rotary Scholarships"

Williston ARC

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston ARC"

Minot Museum

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Museum"

Cat Reunited

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cat Reunited"

Minot Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Fire"

Bismarck Movie Theater

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Movie Theater"

Butchered Cattle Reports

Thumbnail for the video titled "Butchered Cattle Reports"

CHI St. Alexius

Thumbnail for the video titled "CHI St. Alexius"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/ Tom Schrader--SUPERSIZED!

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/ Tom Schrader--SUPERSIZED!"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/8"

Prepare for a Winter-like weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare for a Winter-like weekend"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge