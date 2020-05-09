KX Storm Team Friday Night One Minute Forecast

Rain will continue to overspread our area overnight as a potent storm system moves out of Canada and into the state. By dawn, rain will be falling across many neighborhoods, and up north it will begin to change over to snow. Winds will pick up considerably, particularly across the southwest where a Wind Advisory is in effect. The heaviest snow looks to fall in a band from the north of Minot and towards the Devil’s Lake area. Here a Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect early tomorrow morning. Rain may briefly change over to snow across south-central North Dakota by early tomorrow morning before the whole system departs to the southeast, with precipitation winding down by the afternoon. A 2nd weaker system will push across western parts of the state tomorrow night, bringing additional chances of rain and snow to those areas. Expect dry conditions and some sunshine Sunday and into early next week, but temperatures will remain well below average. The next chance for precipitation will be late Tuesday and into the middle of the week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder