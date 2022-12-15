BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — With many North Dakota households potentially without power today, here is a list of tips provided by the Stark County Department of Emergency Services for what to do if you lose electricity in the midst of a storm so that you and your family can stay warm and more importantly, safe.

Keep freezers and refrigerators closed.

Use a generator, but ONLY outdoors and away from windows.

Do not use a gas stove or oven to heat your home.

Disconnect appliances and electronics to avoid damage from electrical surges.

Have alternate plans for refrigerating medicines or using power-dependent medical devices.

body. Prevent heat from escaping by putting on extra layers, blankets, or accessories like hats and gloves. If the cold is severe, your bed may be the warmest place. Use extra blankets and coverings to trap body heat; this is an especially good way to keep children warm.

Layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing will keep you warmer than a bulky sweater

Create smaller spaces within your home – Close off unused rooms, stuff towels or rags in cracks under the doors, and cover the windows at night

Keep all your family activities confined to one space and close any interior doors to trap the heat inside.

Keep your curtains closed, unless you have a window that brings in sunlight.