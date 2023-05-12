(NEXSTAR) – 48 elite players will take their swings at a $4M individual prize when LIV Golf arrives at the Cedar Ridge Country Club in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma this week.

The shotgun start format begins at 12:15 PM CT on Friday. As with all LIV events, there are no cuts, so all the tour’s top starts will be in competition through the weekend. All players will also be representing their teams, with a $5M team purse up for grabs, according to the LIV website.

Former Oklahoma State University golfer Talor Gooch took home the trophy on the last two LIV tour stop. His attempt at a three-peat is among the top storylines of the weekend.

Cedar Ridge was renovated in 2016 and has hosted some major competitions over the years, including the 1983 U.S. Women’s Open.

Single-day passes for the event were available beginning at $50, as of Tuesday. Several tiers of club-level access were also available.

Friday coverage is exclusively streamable on The CW app. The CW is owned by Nexstar, the parent company of this website.

On Saturdays and Sundays, viewers can catch the competition via the app, or on their local CW Network station. Coverage will be available on a number of non-CW stations in select markets, including WGN in Chicago and KRON4 in the San Francisco Bay Area. The CW has posted a list of partner stations online, check your program guide for station numbers and availability.