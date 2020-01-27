Live coverage of Kobe Bryant’s death

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic House prosecutors are launching their final arguments Friday at Donald Trump's impeachment trial after an impassioned plea to senators to convict him because in the U.S. “right matters.”

As Democrats press their case before skeptical Republican senators for the third day, the president's legal team is preparing its defense, expected to start Saturday. Trump, eyes on the audience beyond the Senate chamber, bemoaned the schedule in a morning tweet, saying “looks like my lawyers will be forced to start on Saturday, which is called Death Valley in T.V.”