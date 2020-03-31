Live Now
Gov. Burgum speaking on COVID-19, other topics
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

17 new COVID-19 ND cases reported March 31; total now is 126

local news
Posted: / Updated:

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday afternoon has confirmed 17 new cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota for March 31, bringing the statewide total to 126.

A total of 21 people are now hospitalized due to the virus.

30 people are considered recovered in the State of the 126 positive cases.

Cass County has the highest number of coronavirus cases with 31.

Burleigh County is second with 30.

Morton County is third with 14 cases.

Other counties include:

  • Stark: 12 cases
  • Ward: 9
  • Mountrail: 5
  • Ramsey: 3
  • Williams: 3
  • Pierce: 2
  • McLean: 2
  • Grand Forks: 3
  • Barnes: 2
  • Walsh: 1
  • Sioux: 1
  • Oliver: 1
  • McKenzie: 1
  • Mcintosh: 1
  • McHenry: 1
  • Grant: 1
  • Foster: 1
  • Dunn: 1
  • Divide: 1

A total of 4,257 tests have been conducted to date.

There are more cases of COVID-19 attributed to community spread (49 cases) than contracted via travel outside the state (31 cases).

The health department is releasing test results twice a day. A new round of test results is expected around 10:00 a.m. tomorrow.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/31

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/31"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/31

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/31"

Today is the last warm day of the week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Today is the last warm day of the week"

Flower Shops

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flower Shops"

Cheap Gas, Nowhere to Go

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cheap Gas, Nowhere to Go"

Monday, March 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, March 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Curl Sisters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Curl Sisters"

Girl Scout Cookies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl Scout Cookies"

Distancing Outside

Thumbnail for the video titled "Distancing Outside"

Bowling Alley's

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowling Alley's"

Calling 911

Thumbnail for the video titled "Calling 911"

Prayer Group

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prayer Group"

Drive-In Service

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drive-In Service"

Help Line

Thumbnail for the video titled "Help Line"

Oil Spill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oil Spill"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/30"

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/30"

Monday forecast: Mostly sunny & 60s

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday forecast: Mostly sunny & 60s"

Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Football"

Rugby Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rugby Basketball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge