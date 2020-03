The Minot Shrine Club Circus Board announced that they are canceling the 2020 Northwest Shrine Circus.

According to the club officials, they decided to cancel the event due to the recent confirmed coronavirus cases in our state.

They say their main concern is the health and well-being of the community.

They are already making plans to host the event in spring 20-21.

Refunds will be made to anyone who has already purchases tickets for the circus.