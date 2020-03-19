35-year-old woman dead after crash in Williston

A Williston woman died after the car she was riding was T-boned.

At around 10:38 Wednesday night, the 35-year-old female was a passenger in a 2001 Pontiac driven by 27-year-old Grace Reader of Williston.

Reader was traveling south on 141st Ave NW in Williston.
According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Reader failed to stop at the stop sign and entered highway 2 in front of 2014 GMC Yukon.
The Yukon then T-boned the Pontiac in the passenger side.

The female passenger of the Pontiac, whose name hasn’t been released yet, was pronounced dead on scene.
She was not wearing a seat belt.

Reader suffered serious injuries.

Both of the women in the Yukon were transported to a Williston hospital with minor injuries.

North Dakota Highway Patrol officials say the crash is under investigation.

