Bismarck Crash Sunday

Less than 15 minutes apart Sunday, two crashes happened, that led to back-ups on I-94.

The first occurred at 2:03 in the afternoon in Bismarck.

According to Highway Patrol, a Bismarck man was traveling west in a Ford F-150, on Interstate 94 near mile marker 157.

The Ford was following a Chevy Cavalier.

The Cavalier slowed down due to road construction and that’s when the Ford rear-ended the Cavalier.

No injuries were reported and the driver of the Ford was cited for failure to maintain control because of distracted driving.