Business Beat: A new hair salon, a specialized waffle cafe, and a unique bar and grill restaurant

Copper Dog Cafe is a family owned business in Mandan. It will specialize in gourmet waffles, high-quality coffee, and cocktails. The cafe is in its construction stage and the owners said it cost them $125,000 to build.

They hope to open before the Fourth of July.

A few blocks away is Old 10 Bar and Grill.

It’s a family-owned restaurant in Mandan. The restaurant will be split up into two sections, a family dining side and a 21 and older side. The custom made bar inside of the building is made from reclaimed wood from the ceiling of the previous business Dakota four seasons. They are in their final phase and the bar will open July 15th.

The owners say they’ve invested $1.7 million to open.

A few miles away in Bismarck is a new hair salon called Hi Honey Salon.

It’s a locally owned hair and skin salon that offers hair cuts, waxing and more. It’s fully staffed and in operation.

Copper Dog Cafe is located at 218 W. Main St.

Old 10 Bar and Grill is located at 417 E. Main St.

Hi Honey Salon is located at 117 N. 4th St.