Dentist Uses 3D Printer to Create Face Mask

With a shortage of face masks, people are coming up with different ways to create them.

One dentist is using her 3D printer to create masks designed after N-95s.

Typically used to create molds, retainers and other dentistry equipment, Brielle Renz came up with the idea after seeing others on social media putting their printers to work.

She documented the journey on social media to share the process.

“I think the goal is just to satisfied curiosity and see if we can create something. And if it can help somebody, even one person, you know even if I can use this then it might free up some of our supplies that we can donate to the hospital if we have extra mask and we don’t need them here then maybe we can share them,” says Renz.

It takes Renz up to a day to complete the mask, but she says someone with a much larger printer could probably produce more.