Kentucky Man Traveling Across USA For ALS in Bismarck

Bismarck – Every year around 6,000 people across the country are diagnosed with ALS…and while the news may be devastating, it can also be inspiring for some.

Meet Jeramey Etherton, a Kentucky native dealt a devastating and life-changing blow last year when he found out he had ALS…or Lou Gehrig’s Disease, a neurodegenerative disease that impacts physical function and weakens muscles.

“I’m out there pushing myself against all doctors orders, I’m doing everything the doctor says not to do, to raise awareness for it”, said Jeramey Etherton.

But instead of slipping into depression or watching the hours tick by, Jeramey decided to do something different…something special.

Knowing he has between two and five years to live, he decided to spend his final years traveling the country…to spread the word about ALS and raise funds to help those with the disease…

“Similar to what the ice bucket challenge did, we’re just doing it a different way, we’re actually going out to the people and talking to people and letting them see what it’s done to me”, said Etherton

Jeramey is on the first leg of a two leg trek across America…this first leg takes him through 14 states, including here in Bismarck and North Dakota where he’s scheduled to speak at an event Monday at The Fort Berthold Indian Reservation

He also tells me he can’t wait to get to Seattle, and meet a 10 year old girl named Taylor, who also has ALS and only want’s to meet Jeramey.

“She’s a fighter…and she inspires me”

Jeramey, and his brother Jimmy have only been on the road for a short time…but he says it’s already been an experience he’ll never forget.

“The People that are willing to talk to you and help you out along the way, the support it’s amazing it’s truly amazing, it’s been a life changing situation for me just in a week, so I don’t know what the next three weeks is gonna bring”, said Brother Jimmy Tucker.

Jeramey’s “Move That Mountain Tour” will go to benefit his non-profit organization called Jeramey’s Journey.

He says he’s already shed many tears and met amazing people along his journey…one that he hopes lasts longer than anyone expects.

Jeramey says next they have several stops planned for Montana and Washington…this leg of the tour will eventually end in Alaska in the hopes Jeramey gets to see the Northern Lights.