Local Businesses Doing All They Can to Keep Business Up

Small businesses across America are feeling the financial affects of the Coronavirus, and one local store front has made a change to hopefully get some more shoppers coming back through the doors.

“Most people right now are not thinking about purchasing things that are not essential.” Business Owner George Smith said.

The times have called for social distancing, self isolation, and mostly, staying home, so for small-local businesses this could be a major loss.

“But we have to think of the future and the long run. The longevity of having a small business. We’re not on lock down, it just takes special precatuions. Sanitize when you go in, sanitize when you go out and shop by yourself, but we need to support small businesses.” Smith said.

Smith owns Signs By GAS, a sign making business, it’s 1 of 7 small vendors inside Crocus N Flair in Williston and in order to get more people stopping by, he’s taken matters into his own hands.

“I decided to discount my signs and stickers 50%. I’m not making any profit on it at all, it’s just about getting them a sign that’ll make them smile and make them happy during this turbulent time.” he said.

One Store front owner says Covid-19 has been the biggest wake up call for most business owners.

“It really humbles you. It humbles you and lets you understand a little bit more about what’s important ” Pickard said.

“This is our future. Without small businesses what do we have, the small towns? We wouldn’t really have anything” Smith said.

Crocus N Flair staff say they will continue to follow CDC guidelines and limit the amount of people in the store at one time.