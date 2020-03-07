Local church pays off Minot Public Schools lunch debt

On Thursday, The Pursuit church in Minot hosted the Day of Hope. The event was a way to provide resources such as a free haircut and meal, to those in the community who may not have the means to do so otherwise.

Along with the event, the Pursuit was also looking for a way to raise money to meet needs in the community. The idea to pay off the Minot Public School lunch debt came to be as a result.

“We wanted to have our church be radical in our thinking and our way of being generous, and we realized that being radical with our generosity would be raising enough money to also pay for the 565 individuals in Minot Public Schools that are on reduced lunch to have free lunches for the rest of the year,” Stephanie Chell, Communications Director for the Pursuit, said.

Chell explains the amount of money needed to do so would be around 15,000 dollars.

The Pursuit ended up raising 16,000 dollars, and presented Minot Public Schools with the check on Friday afternoon. Chell says the church was excited as MPS will use the extra funds at their discretion to help other families meet their nutritional needs.

Chell says this feat was very important to the church, and they were more than happy to be a part of it.

“We know that the school lunch debt has been a huge point of concern in the Minot community, and we saw how much that was a heart piece for our church too. The generosity of the church blew us away.”

