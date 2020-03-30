Mandan Public Schools Sets Up Support Line

Some students might be glad schools are closed right now, but others might be wondering where their next meal comes from.

Schools don’t just provide education, they provide essential services that could include food, friends, or even an escape from home. That’s why Mandan Public Schools set up a support hotline to help K-12 students and their families during this time. The hotline provides information and resources on things such as mental health, lunch and breakfast pick up spots and some tech help for schooling at home.

“We just wanted to make sure that we had a way that families could contact us if they didn’t, you know, even if they didn’t have internet access or if they were just struggling a little bit and needed to reach out. We wanted to make sure there was a line available for them,” District Alternative Education Director Carly Retterath said.

The number for that hotline is 701-390-9103 and is available from 8 in the morning to 8 at night Monday through Friday.