Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

North Dakota Woman Recovered From COVID-19 Shares Her Story

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

With a couple hundred positive cases of Coronavirus in the state of North Dakota now only 63 have recovered so far.

KX got the chance to sit down with a Bismarck woman who is one of those 63 people.

29 year old,Paige Kuznia never thought in a million years that she would test positive for Coronavirus, all because she did not fit into the vulnerable category.

“I feel like I’ve kind of gotten a little bit more compassionate and less about like I’m gonna be just fine. Thankfully I am, but I’m starting to see as more and more cases start to be confirmed in North Dakota that not everyone is handling it as well as I did,” shares Kuznia.

Kuznia began experiencing flu like symptoms after returning back to Bismarck from a trip to Watertown with her boyfriend.

Within a week of their return she experienced fever, body chills, and a stuffy nose– causing her to take a trip to the hospital where they tested her for influenza and strep throat.

“That was about at 11:30 i get the call that my influenza test was negative, so that means they’re going to test for COVID-19 because that is the same test. It’s that nose swab, that feels like they’re scratching your brain,” explains Kuznia.

After receiving the results she let everyone that she has come in contact with in the weeks prior to her trip know that she tested positive for the illness.

“I made a Facebook post just to let everyone know what my situation was and I actually had a couple close family friends reach out and say that I had convinced their teenagers that this is real thing,” says Kuznia.

She says after going through this and getting back to work, she will continue to practice sanitizing and social distancing not only to protect herself, but to protect others.

“You know, if you wear a mask to the grocery story, you wear a mask to the grocery store. I hope people don’t stigmatize that as “oh you have this.. blah, blah, blah. Like no I’m trying to protect myself and I’m also trying to protect you,” shares Kuznia.

Kuznia has since been given the clearance to get back to normal living after three days with no symptoms.

Kuznia says she still isn’t sure how she contracted the virus because all the people she was in contact with over her weekend trip did not have any Coronavirus symptoms.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Andrew Miller

Thumbnail for the video titled "Andrew Miller"

Williston Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Track"

Robert One Minute 4-5

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 4-5"

Amidon Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amidon Testing"

Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls Basketball"

Germ Off

Thumbnail for the video titled "Germ Off"

Off-sale Take out

Thumbnail for the video titled "Off-sale Take out"

MLK Assassination Anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled "MLK Assassination Anniversary"

Abbot Rapid Test

Thumbnail for the video titled "Abbot Rapid Test"

Local Newspaper Cuts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local Newspaper Cuts"

Legion Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legion Baseball"

Robert One Minute 4-4-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 4-4-20"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 4-4-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 4-4-20"

Tennis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennis"

Free Ice Cream

Thumbnail for the video titled "Free Ice Cream"

Local Businesses Staying Alive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local Businesses Staying Alive"

Job Service Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Job Service Update"

COVID-19 Case Numbers 4-4

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Case Numbers 4-4"

TRNP Partial Closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "TRNP Partial Closure"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge