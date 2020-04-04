Putt District in Minot is Giving Away Free Ice-Cream to Front Line Workers

The Putt District in Minot is giving thanks by way of Ice Cream.

Teachers, City and County Employees, Business Owners, First Responders and Medical staff are all affected by the covid-19 pandemic and they’ve all had to make drastic changes to keep things under control.

To show appreciation the Putt District will be serving a 2-scoop ice cream sundae every Saturday and Sunday until April 26th.

“We want to offer our support to other small businesses and just say thank you to all the people out there that doing what they can to keep the community going.” Manager Debra Quakenbush said.

Staff say they’ll be practicing social distancing by taking orders over the phone and having curbside pickup only.