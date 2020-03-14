Salvation Army Giving Kids Something To Do

A program that helps students with their homework is also closing its doors for the time being.

The Salvation Army in Minot is always eager to give back to the community, and the non-profit has been helping students with homework for free.

Their Drop-in program has been running from 4-6 p.m. every Monday after school, and allows students to come and complete homework and get tutored help.

Captain John Woodard told us, there are many other things that the army has to offer for kids like games, character-building clubs, and many other activities to get kids involved in the community.

He says these things are generally offered year-round, but people aren’t aware.

“We’re trying to grow so that we can offer a little bit more just for kids that are out and they want something to do,” Woodard said.

Due to Covid-19 he and staff have decided it’s best to close doors for the Drop-in program but plans to re-open in the near future.