Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Truck Drivers Keep Moving

local news

by: Lane Henkins

Posted: / Updated:

They keep stores stocked and goods moving, often going unnoticed.

Right now there’s a lot of discussion on who is an essential worker and who is not. One we often forget that is essential for all of us, truck drivers. Across the country the transportation industry is still trucking along making sure materials get to where they need to go.

“Truck drivers are really the back bone thats holding the economy together right now. Without them there wouldn’t be supplies for hospitals there wouldn’t be food at the grocery store. In North Dakota almost 50 percent of communties receive their goods exclusively by truck alone,” Kacey Heidrich from North Dakota Motor Carriers said.

But with the spread of COVID-19, it’s getting even more difficult for them to do their jobs. Restaurants and hotels are closing all over the country but some are making the effort to say open, just for truckers.

“We’ve had some major restaurant chains and travel plazas step up and say we want to help your industry out and they’ve implemented ways for drivers to be able to order food and use their facilities to do the basic hygiene practices that we take for granted everyday,” said Heidrich

But even with some extra help, truck driver Jim Sobolik tells us its still not an easy ride.

“It’s scary out there, because you just don’t know who’s around you that may have come from some place where there is or isn’t an outbreak,” Jim Sobolik said.

And while the easy choice maybe to just stay home and wait it out…

“We have to keep going because we have to keep store shelves open and full of stuff,” Sobolik said.

So to all the truck drivers out there bringing us the goods we need through these tough times and in some cases weather like this, thank you and roll on.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Thursday, April 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, April 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Truck Drivers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Truck Drivers"

Summer Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Olympics"

Bed Bugs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bed Bugs"

Garrison Public Schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Garrison Public Schools"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/2"

Tiger King Donut

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tiger King Donut"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/2"

Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/2"

BIRD DOG CHAMP

Thumbnail for the video titled "BIRD DOG CHAMP"

Cold & snowy conditions impact most of ND today

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cold & snowy conditions impact most of ND today"

Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Track and Field"

Grocery Store

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grocery Store"

2 Exec Orders April 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 Exec Orders April 1"

Nursing Exam Issue

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nursing Exam Issue"

Wednesday, April 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, April 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

MHA Nation

Thumbnail for the video titled "MHA Nation"

Girls Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls Hockey"

RJR Remembrance

Thumbnail for the video titled "RJR Remembrance"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge