Water safety tips for the summer

Each year between 2005 and 2014 there were an average of over 3,000 unintentional, fatal drownings according to the CDC. An additional 332 people drowned in boating-related incidents. A Natural Resource Specialist with the Army Corps of Engineers gives tips on how to stay safe on the water.

While the temperature rises, so does the activity on the water.

“We’ve got two jet skis, so yeah, so they -they go jet skiing in the summer. It’s a little cold, yet, so we don’t have them out yet,” says Kenny Hanson, Grandfather.

It’s important to make sure everyone is on the same page.

“Before you even go to the lake, you should be planning ahead, making sure everyone knows where you’re going, so making sure the other family members are clear where you’re going for the day,” says Nathan Busche, Army Corps of Engineers Natural Resource Specialist.

There’s one thing you should never go without.

“The life jacket is the most important piece of equipment you can have on your boat. It’s basically the most important piece because it will save your life when needed,” says Busche.

The advice is nothing new.

“They know about life jackets, but it never hurts to remind them or maybe something you don’t know,” says Hanson.

Like the difference between a life-saving device and a toy. The biggest difference is that the toys are full of air and can be popped.

“The life jacket you’re going to want to wear is going to be dependent upon your activity,” says Busche.

There are several kinds but the most common one is Type III.

“That’s typically a high impact type life vest. And that’s mostly used for, typically, towing or skiing, those types of things when you’re tubing out there. And it’s usually the most comfortable,” says Busche.

Whichever life jacket you choose be sure you are wearing it properly and that it is the correct size and to actually wear it.

“If you have your life jacket on, it will save your life,” says Busche.

They’re planning ahead to keep the good times rolling.

“We got two little boys, seven and five, so anything to get them out and teach them stuff is good,” says Hanson.

And they’re ready for sunshine and fun on the water.

The CDC also recommends using the buddy system when swimming, and to learn CPR.