Waterford Upstart Is Giving Parents Some Ease

The Coronavirus pandemic has changed life as we know it for every American.

With North Dakota schools closed indefinitely, children are being forced out of their classrooms and into their homes leaving parents with the task of not only entertaining but educating their children.

To help these families, Waterford UPSTART online learning services, has created Early Learning Boost.

Assignements will be sent out through email in English and Spanish, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and will include a video and an activity.

These are simple age-appropriate resources that parents can do with their children, instead of spending their time searching or planning activities and it’s completly free.

“We think it is very important to continue educating children and giving them a routine and some sort of structure during this time” Director of Public Relations Kim Fischer said.

To learn more: Click here

