Women’s Sewing Group in Williams County Making Masks

Medical grade masks are essential for healthcare workers to stay safe while they treat people who may have contracted COVID-19.

Finding a mask on a shelf has become nearly impossible, and some medical professionals like, Trinity Health, have asked people to make homemade masks.

More than 20 women in Williams County are doing that, and also teaching people the correct way to do so.

One sewer says they’re just a group of women who all have one thing in common and are using their crafty skills to help provide as much safety as possible.

“We want to make a difference and show that we are more than just a number and show that we care about the community and that we can give back,” Mary Spiller said.

Spiller says they’ve made more than 100 masks so far.