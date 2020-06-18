13 dead after landslide in Ivory Coast washes away homes

Posted: / Updated:

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — A landslide on the outskirts of Ivory Coast’s largest city Thursday killed at least 13 people after heavy rains swept away around 20 houses in the area, authorities said.

A search was underway in Anyama for those who remained missing, while meteorologists warned the risk of flooding remained high in Abidjan after several days of heavy rain.

On Sunday, a three-story building collapsed in Abatta Village, east of Abidjan, and storms also were blamed for one death in Abobo.

Ivory Coast’s rainy season is known to be deadly in June, especially in informal settlements where there is poor storm drainage among homes often built quickly without zoning regulations.

Two years ago this week, 20 people died from storm-related causes, including 18 in the Abidjan area.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Body found after search in Missouri River

Thumbnail for the video titled "Body found after search in Missouri River"

Vehicle Submerged

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vehicle Submerged"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/19"

Friday's forecast: Partly cloudy with small storm chances

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday's forecast: Partly cloudy with small storm chances"

Medora Musical

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medora Musical"

Bismarck Larks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks"

Dickinson Roughriders Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Roughriders Baseball"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Pasta Local Peas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasta Local Peas"

Small Town Elections

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small Town Elections"

Mathern on Juneteenth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mathern on Juneteenth"

Juneteenth Celebration

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juneteenth Celebration"

Thursday, June 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, June 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bismarck Governors Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Governors Baseball"

Health Now App

Thumbnail for the video titled "Health Now App"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/18"

Space Concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Space Concerns"

Hiring Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hiring Update"

Summer Unplugged

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Unplugged"

New Exhibit Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Exhibit Open"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss