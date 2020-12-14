14 migrants drown after fleeing Venezuela for Trinidad

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The bodies of at least 14 migrants who were traveling by boat from Venezuela to the nearby Caribbean nation of Trinidad and Tobago were found over the weekend, officials said.

Eleven bodies were found Saturday at sea and three others discovered Sunday on a nearby beach, according to a statement by Venezuela’s government. Officials did not say how many people in total were on the boat.

An increasing number of Venezuelan migrants are traveling to Trinidad and Tobago as they flee worsening conditions at home. Last year, roughly 60 migrants disappeared following two shipwrecks.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

