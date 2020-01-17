2 dead, 1 gravely hurt in Mexico fireworks explosion

Posted: / Updated:

MEXICO CITY (AP) — An explosion of a fireworks cache killed two people and critically injured another in a town on the northern outskirts of Mexico City.

The government of Mexico State, which surrounds the capital, reported on its online information portal that a male victim died at the scene of Thursday’s blast in Zumpango and a female victim died at a hospital.

In an update Friday, it said the unidentified third victim had suffered severe burns and was in “very serious condition” at a hospital.

Dramatic video captured by a state government security camera at a distance from the explosion showed an intense orange fireball rising above the trees, individual fireworks popping off in bright flashes and a plume of smoke billowing into the sky.

The surrounding residential area was temporarily evacuated as a precaution.

That part of greater Mexico City is known for its fireworks manufacturing, a cornerstone of the local economy — and also for the dozens of accidents each year in which warehouses, markets and home fireworks stashes erupt, often with deadly results.

In 2016 the open-air San Pablito market in Tultepec, Mexico State, was destroyed by a spectacular chain reaction of flames and rockets that killed at least 42 people just days before Christmas.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Two more men charged in Minot Murder---Arrest Warrants Issued

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two more men charged in Minot Murder---Arrest Warrants Issued"

Minot Man Guilty to being Accomplice to Murder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Man Guilty to being Accomplice to Murder"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/17"

Prepare For Wind And Impossible Travel For Tonight Through Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare For Wind And Impossible Travel For Tonight Through Saturday"

Furry Friday- Bo The Dog

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furry Friday- Bo The Dog"

High School basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School basketball"

Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics"

Tribal Healthcare

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tribal Healthcare"

Preserving History

Thumbnail for the video titled "Preserving History"

Tribes & REAL ID

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tribes & REAL ID"

Thursday, January 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, January 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Carter Berger

Thumbnail for the video titled "Carter Berger"

Century v Legacy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century v Legacy"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Minot International Airport

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot International Airport"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Frozen Pipes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frozen Pipes"

Tire Pressure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tire Pressure"

Drive-Thrus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drive-Thrus"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/16"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge