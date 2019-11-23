2 dead, 9 missing after fishing boat sinks off Morocco

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco says two people have died and nine others are missing after a fishing boat with at least 11 crew members aboard capsized off southwest Morocco.

The Moroccan Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries said the boat left the port of Tan Tan on Thursday afternoon in favorable weather without issuing any distress signals.

The bodies of two crew members were found Friday. Authorities were continuing search operations Saturday in the Atlantic Ocean, hoping to find the remaining fishermen.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the sinking.

