2 migrants killed in car crash in Albania, 7 injured

Posted: / Updated:

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Two migrants were killed in a car crash and seven others were injured when their vehicle plummeted off a cliff in southern Albania, police said Sunday.

A four-wheel drive vehicle was illegally transporting the nine migrants, identified as Syrians by local media, on Saturday, a police statement said. The driver lost control and the vehicle careened off the cliff in Gramsh, 80 kilometers (50 miles) southeast of the capital, Tirana.

The eight survivors, including the driver, were taken to a hospital.

The 28-year-old driver, who was arrested and charged with illegal migrant trafficking and traffic violations, faces 15 years to life in prison if convicted.

It wasn’t immediately clear where the migrants were being taken.

Albania has toughened its laws on illegal migrant smuggling, and usually deports the migrants to the country where they illegally crossed the border — mainly Greece.

Since May, the European Union border agency Frontex has helped Albania’s police to patrol its land and sea borders for migrants and criminal activity.

Though Albania hasn’t been a major transit route for migrants through Europe, the numbers increased last year to more than 11,000 from about 7,000 in the previous year.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

College Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Softball"

WDA Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Hockey"

State Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Wrestling"

Fire Department Dinner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire Department Dinner"

High Cholesterol Drug

Thumbnail for the video titled "High Cholesterol Drug"

Coronavirus May Become Pandemic in the U.S.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus May Become Pandemic in the U.S."

Klobuchar in Fargo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Klobuchar in Fargo"

Do Not Call Registry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Do Not Call Registry"

Mexican Restaurant One Year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mexican Restaurant One Year"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 2-22-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 2-22-20"

Robert One Minute 2-22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 2-22"

Bismarck Gun Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Gun Fire"

Girls in Boy Scouts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls in Boy Scouts"

WDA Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Hockey"

State Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Wrestling"

Friday, February 21st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, February 21st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

EPA Rollback

Thumbnail for the video titled "EPA Rollback"

Worker Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Worker Safety"

Minot Jazz

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Jazz"

Taco Feliz

Thumbnail for the video titled "Taco Feliz"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge