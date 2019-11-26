20 tourists, mainly Russians, injured in Dominican bus crash

by: MARTÍN JOSÉ ADAMES, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — At least 22 Russian tourists were seriously injured on Tuesday after a bus they were in collided with a truck in the Dominican Republic’s eastern region, according to officials.

The bus was en route to the airport in La Romana and was carrying 41 people, including 39 tourists from Russia, Fernando Castillo, the Civil Defense provincial director, told The Associated Press.

Officials said some people remained trapped for several hours and lost limbs. Eight children were among the injured.

Authorities said the crash occurred near the town of Higuey on a highway that connects the country’s main airports with popular tourist spots including Punta Cana and Bavaro.

Some of the tourists who were hospitalized requested translators, while those who received minor injuries were taken back to the hotels where they were staying.

The Dominican Republic has one of the world’s highest traffic death rates.

