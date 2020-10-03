3 blow up ATM in open Chinese restaurant, flee without cash

Posted: / Updated:

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Three men blew up an ATM in a Chinese takeout restaurant in Philadelphia while the establishment was still open but were unable to get any cash, police said.

The men entered the Golden Chinese/American takeout restaurant in northwest Philadelphia shortly after 9 p.m. Friday and ordered food, police said. They then placed some kind of explosive device which damaged the ATM and the window and knocked items off shelves behind the counter, police said.

The three went back into the establishment but were unable to remove the cash box that was still inside the damaged ATM, police said. The three then fled, one on a bicycle and the other two on foot. Police were searching for suspects and no arrests were immediately reported.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Class A football

WDA Soccer

WDA Tennis

Shooting in Minot Saturday

Robert One Minute 10-3

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 10-3-20

Sex Offender Protest

Bison tailgate

Blessings Bags

Protecting pheasant season

Pumpkin theft update

COVID-19 ND Watch 10-3-20

FNFF Class A 10-2

Friday Night Football Frenzy - AAA, AA, 9-Man

Friday, October 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast

Jewelry Store

Mandan Businesses

Flu & Covid Numbers

Mask Guidelines Follow

End of the Rope

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss