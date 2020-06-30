3 injured when boat, humpback whale collide in Alaska waters

Breaking News
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Three people on a recreational boat were injured, one seriously, after it collided with a humpback whale, authorities said Monday.

The collision happened Saturday just outside Auke Bay, north of Juneau, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries said in a statement.

The Coast Guard relayed information to NOAA that the boat immediately returned to shore, where some family members were transported to Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau.

Hospital spokeswoman Katie Bausler said three people were taken to the hospital. Two were discharged, but one was flown to a Seattle hospital.

Bausler said the person sent to Seattle and one person discharged were from out-of-state, and the third person was from Alaska.

“We do not know the fate of the whale at this point,” said Julie Speegle, a spokeswoman for NOAA Fisheries Alaska region.

A message left with NOAA Fisheries law enforcement to see if an investigation was underway was not immediately returned Monday.

Capital City Fire and Rescue in Juneau also didn’t immediately return a message seeking more information on the incident.

