3 soldiers killed in explosion at Guyana military base

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) —

Three soldiers in Guyana were killed and one was severely injured during a demolition training exercise at an inland army base on Thursday, the military said.

The Guyana Defense Force said it was investigating the explosion at an “arms store complex” at Camp Stephenson, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Georgetown.

“Preliminary investigations have so far revealed that the soldiers were involved in the preparation of pyrotechnics for demolition when the incident occurred,” a military statement said.

It was the second time this year that an explosion at an army base in the South American country resulted in death.

A corporal was killed and eight others were seriously wounded in late February as they handled a large amount of fireworks while preparing for republic anniversary celebrations.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

