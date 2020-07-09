Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 5

3 Turkish military police killed in fireworks truck blast

Posted: / Updated:

ISTANBUL (AP) — A truck carrying fireworks exploded in northwestern Turkey on Thursday, killing three military police officers and wounding 12 others.

The fireworks and explosives, which were from a factory where a blast last week killed seven people, were being transported to be destroyed in a controlled explosion in Sakarya, the Interior Ministry said in a statement. The material exploded as it was being taken off the truck at a quarry, and two of the dead were from the bomb disposal unit of the military police, the ministry said.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told journalists at the scene that the truck driver was in critical condition and 11 military police officers were wounded. He said 15 tons of explosives had already been disposed of and the explosion took place when an estimated 1.5 tons remained. The explosion would be investigated, Soylu said.

Television footage showed a destroyed truck in a blackened pit, fire trucks and ambulances.

The explosion follows a huge blast July 3 at the fireworks factory in Sakarya that killed seven people and injured more than 120. The cause of the explosion at the factory, which is away from residential areas, was under investigation. A factory owner and four employees were arrested.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/9"

NDC JULY 9

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDC JULY 9"

Thursday's Forecast: Sunny & cooler with storm chances tomorrow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday's Forecast: Sunny & cooler with storm chances tomorrow"

Mandan Flower Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Flower Project"

What it takes to make a thunderstorm

Thumbnail for the video titled "What it takes to make a thunderstorm"

Northwoods League Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northwoods League Baseball"

Independent Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Independent Baseball"

Golf Talk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf Talk"

Diversity in State Government

Thumbnail for the video titled "Diversity in State Government"

Dr. Wynne on Young Cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Wynne on Young Cases"

Bennigan's #305

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bennigan's #305"

Wednesday, July 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, July 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Hitting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hitting"

DJGA Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "DJGA Golf"

Mandan Flickertails

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Flickertails"

Anamoose Clean Up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Anamoose Clean Up"

Gift to MSU

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gift to MSU"

Ending Child Marriage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ending Child Marriage"

Legacy Fund

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Fund"

Tioga Dollar General

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tioga Dollar General"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss