3 Turkish soldiers killed in clashes in northern Iraq

Posted: / Updated:

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Three Turkish soldiers were killed in a new Turkish military offensive against a Kurdish militants in northern Iraq, Turkey’s Defense Ministry said Thursday.

Two of soldiers were killed Wednesday in a clash that erupted in northern Iraq’s Gara region on the first day of the latest Turkish operation, the ministry said. Another soldier died of his wounds on Thursday.

The military said Turkish jets retaliated by striking targets of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, in Gara.

There was no immediate comment from the militant group on the clashes.

Turkey has carried out numerous cross-border ground and aerial offensives against the PKK, which maintains bases in northern Iraq.

The group began an insurgency against Turkey in the mainly Kurdish southeast in 1984 and the conflict has killed tens of thousands of people. The PKK is considered to be a terrorist group by the United States and the European Union.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Giving Hearts Day

Today is the coldest day of the week for most

NDC FEB 11

Napoleon-GS Wrestling

Glenburn Girl's Basketball

Bismarck Blizzard Hockey

Dr Wynne on HCQ

United Way Behind

Wellington Vaccines

104th Birthday!

Bullet misses pre-schooler

KX Convo: Kerry Dockter

Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Nullifying Fed Laws

Insulin Bill Changes

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/10

Purple Heart

AED Grant

Live Music

Previously unseen Capitol security footage shown during impeachment trial

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News