5.4-magnitude earthquake hits eastern Turkey; 5 injured

Posted: / Updated:

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A moderately strong earthquake hit southeast Turkey on Thursday, causing damage to some homes and slightly injuring five people.

The 5.4-magnitude quake struck the town of Ozalp, in Van province, near Turkey’s border with Iran, at a depth of 6.9 kilometers (4.3 miles), Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said.

It was felt in neighboring provinces, HaberTurk news channel reported.

The governor of Van, Mehmet Emin Bilmez, said the quake caused “moderate” or “strong” damage to homes in some 15 neighborhoods in Ozalp as well as in a dozen nearby villages.

Five people were hospitalized with slight injuries after trying to to escape damaged structures, the governor said. “No citizen was trapped under rubble,” he said.

Turkey is crossed by two major fault lines, and earthquakes are frequent in the country. Turkey’s worst quake in decades was in 1999, when a pair of strong earthquakes struck in the northwest, killing around 18,000 people.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

New Equipment

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Equipment"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/25"

Psych Program Back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Psych Program Back"

Fireworks & Drought

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fireworks & Drought"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/25"

Amber's Thursday Morning OneMinuteForecast 6/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning OneMinuteForecast 6/25"

Thursday's Forecast: Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday's Forecast: Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms"

Northwoods League

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northwoods League"

Golf Talk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf Talk"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Police Reform Debate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Reform Debate"

State Budget

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Budget"

New Wellness Facility

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Wellness Facility"

Bismarck Water Bills

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Water Bills"

ID Body

Thumbnail for the video titled "ID Body"

Earth Lodge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Earth Lodge"

Home Sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Home Sales"

Daycare Fundraiser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Daycare Fundraiser"

Beulah Cyclones Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah Cyclones Baseball"

Oak Creek Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oak Creek Baseball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss