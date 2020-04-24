A sly move: Woman wrestles attacking fox into scalding pot

GRAY, Maine (AP) — A fox that was attacking a Maine woman quickly found its goose was cooked when she wrestled into a pot meant for scalding chickens.

Eliza Ruth Watson, 37, of Gray, tried to scare the fox away while she was gardening Thursday. Instead, the animal ran toward her, the Sun Journal reported.

The fox bit Watson’s hand, and she grabbed it by the neck to keep it from biting her again. After a struggle, she found a pot used to scald birds for plucking, shoved the fox in and closed the lid. She then called 911.

An ambulance took Watson to a hospital, where her cuts were cleaned and she was given the rabies vaccine as a precaution.

Game wardens later trapped the fox. Its remains are being tested for rabies.

