A tale of 2 migrations: Before and after new Trump policies

In this Oct. 10, 2019, photo, María Teresa Carballo, cuts cabbage inside of her house in Santa Ana, El Salvador. Like much of Central America’s massive migration of recent years, the driving force behind the Carballo family’s exodus has been fear. Carballo lives in a neighborhood controlled by one gang, but every morning at 5 a.m. she travels to the city’s central market, which is controlled by another gang, to buy yucca, plantains and potatoes to make the fried chips she sells for a living. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)