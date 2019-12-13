A tale of 2 migrations: Before and after new Trump policies

by: CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this Oct. 10, 2019, photo, María Teresa Carballo, cuts cabbage inside of her house in Santa Ana, El Salvador. Like much of Central America’s massive migration of recent years, the driving force behind the Carballo family’s exodus has been fear. Carballo lives in a neighborhood controlled by one gang, but every morning at 5 a.m. she travels to the city’s central market, which is controlled by another gang, to buy yucca, plantains and potatoes to make the fried chips she sells for a living. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

RC Racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "RC Racing"

Oil Production

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oil Production"

High School Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Hockey"

HP Accident

Thumbnail for the video titled "HP Accident"

College Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball"

Perinatal Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Perinatal Day"

High School Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball"

X-Mas Tree

Thumbnail for the video titled "X-Mas Tree"

Wreaths in Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wreaths in Bismarck"

Harvest Conversations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Harvest Conversations"

River Levels

Thumbnail for the video titled "River Levels"

Walmart Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walmart Update"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 12-14-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 12-14-19"

Robert's one Minute Forecast 12-14-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's one Minute Forecast 12-14-19"

Wreaths Across America Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wreaths Across America Minot"

Girls HS Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball"

Billy Mills

Thumbnail for the video titled "Billy Mills"

High School Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Hockey"

High School Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball"

College Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge