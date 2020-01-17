Actors die in fall during rehearsal for Mexican TV show

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two actors fell from a bridge and died while rehearsing a scene on location for the Mexican TV series “Sin Miedo a la Verdad,” broadcaster Televisa said Friday.

Televisa said in a brief statement that Jorge Navarro Sánchez and Luis Gerardo Rivera died Thursday night but did not give further details.

It said the production was in contact with Mexico City authorities and the Televisa family was in mourning.

“Our prayers are with the relatives of Jorge and Luis Gerardo, to whom we extend our most heartfelt condolences,” Televisa said.

“Sin Miedo a la Verdad,” or “No Fear of the Truth,” first aired in 2018.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

