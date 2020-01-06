Aeromexico says it has deal with Boeing on grounded 737 Max

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Aeromexico has reached an agreement with Boeing on compensation over the global grounding of the 737 Max jet last year after two deadly crashes, the Mexican airline announced Monday.

Aeromexico said in a statement that the terms of the agreement are confidential but it will “mitigate the costs derived from the temporary suspension of operations.”

Aeromexico grounded its fleet of six 737 Max 8 jets on March 11, 2019.

Concerns about the aircraft’s safety arose after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people. In both incidents a sensor malfunction led to the triggering of an automated system that pushed the planes’ noses down, investigators determined.

Aeromexico said it hopes to resume use of its grounded 737 Max 8s once the airliner is recertified.

Boeing has reached partial settlements with Southwest and Turkish Airlines on compensation related to the 737 Max’s grounding, also under undisclosed terms. Last week American Airlines said it was negotiating with Boeing.

Boeing’s board of directors ousted then-CEO Dennis Muilenburg on Dec. 23, after it became clear that regulators would not certify the grounded plane to fly again by year’s end, as he had hoped.

