Albania arrests man over social media calls to kill Israelis

Posted: / Updated:

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — An Albanian man has been arrested for allegedly using social media to call for the killing of Israelis, police said Thursday.

The 39-year-old man was arrested at his home in the village of Koxhaj, about 30 kilometers (18 miles) west of the capital, Tirana, following an investigation that began in January, police said.

The man was charged with terrorism offenses and hate crimes. Authorities didn’t immediately provide further details. If convicted, the man faces up to 10 years in prison.

In 2018 in neighboring Kosovo, a court sentenced eight men to prison on terrorism charges for plotting to attack Israel’s national soccer team and fans during a match in Albania in 2016.

Both Albania and Kosovo have toughened anti-terror laws in the last five years.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

New Equipment

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Equipment"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/25"

Psych Program Back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Psych Program Back"

Fireworks & Drought

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fireworks & Drought"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/25"

Amber's Thursday Morning OneMinuteForecast 6/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning OneMinuteForecast 6/25"

Thursday's Forecast: Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday's Forecast: Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms"

Northwoods League

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northwoods League"

Golf Talk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf Talk"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Police Reform Debate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Reform Debate"

State Budget

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Budget"

New Wellness Facility

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Wellness Facility"

Bismarck Water Bills

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Water Bills"

ID Body

Thumbnail for the video titled "ID Body"

Earth Lodge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Earth Lodge"

Home Sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Home Sales"

Daycare Fundraiser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Daycare Fundraiser"

Beulah Cyclones Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah Cyclones Baseball"

Oak Creek Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oak Creek Baseball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss