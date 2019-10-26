Algeria approves 23 presidential candidates for Dec. 12 vote

Posted: / Updated:

In this photo taken on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, demonstrators take to the streets in the capital Algiers to protest against the government. (AP Photo/Toufik Doudou)

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algeria’s electoral authority says 23 candidates have qualified for the North African country’s controversial presidential vote on Dec 12.

The election comes eight months after strongman former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika resigned in the spring after months of mass protests. Since then, power in Algeria has been concentrated around Army Chief Ahmed Gaid Salah.

Candidates must have backing of at least 50,000 people and submissions end at midnight Saturday.

The candidates include former ministers or political party leaders, such as former Prime Minister Ali Benflis. Many who qualified already participated in previous presidential elections. A former popular television host Slimane Bakhlili also qualified.

Activists on social media have called for protesters to reject the vote, fearing that it will not be transparent or fair.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21"

Stanley Elementary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stanley Elementary"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21"

Pardons

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pardons"

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/21"

Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold"

Kids Dieting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids Dieting"

Keep Clean this Flu Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Keep Clean this Flu Season"

BSC Women's basketball team

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Women's basketball team"

Homeless Children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homeless Children"

A Year Later: State Pen Prisoners Discuss Solitary Confinement

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Year Later: State Pen Prisoners Discuss Solitary Confinement"

Fort Lincoln

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Lincoln"

Fine Arts Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fine Arts Grant"

Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

BSC VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC VBall"

Macy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macy"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20"

Century VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century VBall"

Independent Living

Thumbnail for the video titled "Independent Living"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge