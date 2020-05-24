Alligator rumored to have been Hitler’s dies in Moscow

Posted: / Updated:

In this photo taken on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, the alligator Saturn swims in water at the Moscow Zoo, in Moscow, Russia. An alligator that many believed to have once belonged to Adolf Hitler has died in the Moscow Zoo. The zoo said the alligator, named Saturn, was about 84 years old and died on Friday. (AP Photo/Mikhail Bibichkov)

MOSCOW (AP) — An alligator that many people believe once belonged to Adolf Hitler has died in the Moscow Zoo.

The zoo said the alligator, named Saturn, was about 84 years old when he died on Friday.

According to the zoo, Saturn was born in the United States and later sent to the Berlin Zoo, from which he escaped when the zoo was bombed in 1943. His whereabouts were unknown until 1946, when British soldiers found him and gave him to the Soviet Union, the zoo said.

“Almost immediately, the myth was born that he was allegedly in the collection of Hitler and not in the Berlin Zoo,” the zoo said in a statement.

But, it noted, “animals are not involved in war and politics and it is absurd to blame them for human sins.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Spring golf championship

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring golf championship"

Bismarck Brewery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Brewery"

Robert Suhr KX News 6pm Forecast 5-23-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 6pm Forecast 5-23-20"

Robert One Minute 5-23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-23"

XWA Airport

Thumbnail for the video titled "XWA Airport"

Tioga Prom

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tioga Prom"

DCB Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "DCB Baseball"

Case Numbers Update 5-23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Case Numbers Update 5-23"

Columbus Zoo Jamani

Thumbnail for the video titled "Columbus Zoo Jamani"

Broadway Circle Details

Thumbnail for the video titled "Broadway Circle Details"

Friday, May 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, May 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Minot in Bank of America Ad

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot in Bank of America Ad"

Schools Approved

Thumbnail for the video titled "Schools Approved"

Live-streamed Graduation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Live-streamed Graduation"

Same Teacher

Thumbnail for the video titled "Same Teacher"

Raleigh Recovery Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raleigh Recovery Center"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/22"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/22"

Prepare for a rainy weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare for a rainy weekend"

CAMPAIGNING COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "CAMPAIGNING COVID-19"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge