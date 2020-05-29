American facing espionage charge in Russia undergoes surgery

Posted: / Updated:

MOSCOW (AP) — An American on trial for alleged espionage in Russia has undergone emergency surgery.

Paul Whelan, who was arrested in Moscow in December 2018, had the surgery on Thursday, according to the US Embassy and the Russian Foreign Ministry. Whelan’s brother David said in a statement that the surgery was for a hernia.

Embassy spokeswoman Rebecca Ross said on Twitter that “Russian authorities waited until (Whelan’s) condition was life-threatening to provide him medical attention” and said he had repeatedly been denied an English-speaking doctor. The foreign ministry however said Whelan had previously refused treatment.

The verdict and sentencing in Whelan’s case is expected in June. Whelan, who claims he was set up, faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Bismarck Blast Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Blast Softball"

Lauren Ware

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lauren Ware"

Friday, May 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, May 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bismarck Larks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks"

Cattle Market Trouble

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cattle Market Trouble"

Care19 Security

Thumbnail for the video titled "Care19 Security"

Sports on Tap

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sports on Tap"

Service Award

Thumbnail for the video titled "Service Award"

Scholarship Fund

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scholarship Fund"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 5-29-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 5-29-20"

Robert One Minute 5-29

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-29"

Furry Friday 5-29

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furry Friday 5-29"

Bobbleheads for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bobbleheads for COVID-19"

Nail Salons New Norm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nail Salons New Norm"

Mr. Baseball, Bottineau

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mr. Baseball, Bottineau"

Car of the Year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Car of the Year"

Military Affairs Williston

Thumbnail for the video titled "Military Affairs Williston"

Rotary Donates

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rotary Donates"

Rotary Club Donations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rotary Club Donations"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge