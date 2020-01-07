Animal house: Squirrel wrecks home, insurance won’t fix it

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) —AnAtlanta couple said they came home from a winter vacation to find their house had been ransacked by an unusual suspect: a squirrel.

Kari and Dustin Drees bought their first home last month in Atlanta’s affluent Buckhead district and went to visit family a week later, news outlets reported.

During their vacation, an alarm went off in the home but friends said the doors and windows were not breached.

When the couple came home, their house was a mess, with floors scratched up, baseboards chewed on and a kitchen faucet running, Kari Drees said.

A squirrel had fallen down their chimney and was trapped in the house, defecating and scratching at everything to get out. Eventually it made a nest in the couple’s couch.

“We’re stressed at first, but we were like, ‘This is why you have homeowner’s insurance. It’s in situations like this.’ … and so we weren’t too stressed,” Kari Drees said.

But the couple’s home insurance provider Mercury Insurance, told them it wouldn’t cover the damages because “a squirrel is a rodent,” which is not covered under the policy.

A representative from Mercury told news outlets that the contract “explicitly stated” the insurance does not cover damages by rodents. The couple was told if a raccoon destroyed the house, the damages would have been covered.

The couple will need to repair furniture, windows, floors, walls and have the home professionally cleaned.

Mercury said that while they won’t cover the damages, they have offered to pay for safe housing for the family for up to two weeks.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Beulah HS Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah HS Basketball"

Flasher HS Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flasher HS Basketball"

Monday, January 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, January 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

St. Mary's HS Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's HS Basketball"

Century HS Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century HS Basketball"

Genesis Seed Solutions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Genesis Seed Solutions"

Ice conditions for the big lake

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice conditions for the big lake"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/6"

Records Sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Records Sales"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/6"

Dunn Co. Spill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dunn Co. Spill"

Storm Stats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Stats"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/6"

human trafficking

Thumbnail for the video titled "human trafficking"

Monday: Mostly Sunny With Increasing Wind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday: Mostly Sunny With Increasing Wind"

Be Local 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Be Local 2"

RND: Child Obesity

Thumbnail for the video titled "RND: Child Obesity"

147 Year-Old Church

Thumbnail for the video titled "147 Year-Old Church"

Flooding Sunday update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flooding Sunday update"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge