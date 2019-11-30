Live Now
WATCH: Exclusive Coverage of Impeachment Hearings

Anti-immigration party in Germany chooses new leader

Posted: / Updated:

Tino Chrupalla, member of the Bundestag of the AfD, stands at the party conference of the AfD (Alternative for Germany) in Brunswick, Germany, Saturday, Nov.30, 2019. (Sina Schuldt/dpa via AP)

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Germany’s anti-immigration Alternative for Germany party has elected a 44-year-old member of its parliamentary delegation as the party’s co-chairman.

The dpa news agency reported Tino Chrupalla was elected by a party conference in Braunschweig on Saturday to succeed Alexander Gauland as co-head of the party. Gauland did not seek re-election and backed Chrupalla. Gauland, 78, remains co-chair of the party’s delegation in the federal parliament, the Bundestag.

Joerg Meuthen was re-elected as the other party co-chair.

Chrupalla’s election was seen as an attempt to bring about a smooth succession and reduce intra-party squabbling, as occurred between Meuthen and former party co-chair Frauke Petry, who has since left the party.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

The Weather Forecast Played A Crucial Role In The Surprise Attack On Pearl Harbor.

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Weather Forecast Played A Crucial Role In The Surprise Attack On Pearl Harbor."

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-4

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-4"

Zablotney Christmas Lights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Zablotney Christmas Lights"

Wednesday Forecast: Sunshine & Warmth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Forecast: Sunshine & Warmth"

Girls HS Basketball 12.3.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball 12.3.19"

High School Hockey 12.3.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Hockey 12.3.19"

Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls Basketball"

Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrestling"

Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Singing Dispatcher

Thumbnail for the video titled "Singing Dispatcher"

Dairy Farmers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dairy Farmers"

Sunflower Harvest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sunflower Harvest"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Trafficking Forum

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trafficking Forum"

Gathering Space Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gathering Space Update"

Chad Isaak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chad Isaak"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12-3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12-3"

Above Average Temps Before Another Cool Down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Above Average Temps Before Another Cool Down"

A Celebration for Ellie

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Celebration for Ellie"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge