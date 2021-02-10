Appeal hearing postponed for American imprisoned in Russia

Posted: / Updated:

MOSCOW (AP) — A Moscow court on Wednesday postponed hearing the appeal of an American sentenced to nine years in prison for assaulting police officers, and ordered that he undergo a psychological examination.

Trevor Reed was convicted last year over an altercation in August 2019 in Moscow, where he was studying Russian and visiting his girlfriend.

He allegedly assaulted police officers who were driving him to a police station after picking him up following a night of heavy drinking at a party.

The United States has sought his release, saying the evidence against him was weak.

A spokesman for the Reed family, Johnathan Franks, said by email that the examination ordered by the judge had been requested by Reed with the aim of establishing his diminished capacity when he was interrogated.

Reed, an ex-Marine from Texas, is one of three Americans imprisoned or charged in Russia under controversial circumstances.

Paul Whelan, a former corporate security executive, was convicted in June of espionage and sentenced to 16 years. His lawyer has said his client was handed a flash drive that had classified information on it that he didn’t know about.

Investment banker Michael Calvey faces trial for alleged embezzlement, but was released from 19 months of house arrest in November.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/10

Live Music

Previously unseen Capitol security footage shown during impeachment trial

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/10

Winter weather hacks for snow and extreme cold

A warm-up is on the horizon

NDC JAN 10

WDA Basketball

WDA Hockey

National teacher award

Ambush of Biden campaign bus in Central Texas could play a role in Trump impeachment tria

Prom Dresses

Oil Trials

Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Josh Meny

'Frank' has been found! Viral search helps Bucs fan track down Chiefs cutout fan he sat next to at Super Bowl

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/9

Student Loan Debt

Tobacco Tax

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News