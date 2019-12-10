Live Now
WATCH: Good Day Dakota

Man kills 6 in Czech Republic with illegal gun, wounds 3

by: KAREL JANICEK, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Police car enters an area of the Ostrava Teaching Hospital after a shooting incident in Ostava, Czech Republic, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. Police and officials say at least four people have been killed in a shooting in a hospital in the eastern Czech Republic. Two others are seriously injured. (Jaroslav Ozana/CTK via AP)

PRAGUE (AP) — A man with an illegal gun fatally shot six people and wounded three others at a hospital in the eastern Czech Republic on Tuesday, the prime minister and officials said. The gunman later killed himself as police approached his car.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis told Czech public television the shooting took place around 7 a.m. in a hospital waiting room. The attacker opened fire at people’s heads from close range, Babis said.

The prime minister canceled an official visit to Estonia and headed to the scene of the shooting at the University hospital in the eastern city of Ostrava, 350 kilometers (220 miles) east of Prague.

“It’s a huge tragedy,” Babis later said. “It’s an unfortunate, individual act.”

He said the suspect had been treated in the hospital, but didn’t offer details.

“Nobody understands why the attacker was so ruthless,” Babis said.

Interior Minister Jan Hamacek said police found the suspect’s car and he shot himself in the head as they approached and died from his injuries about a half-hour later. Hamacek said police will be investigating his motive.

“I’d like to assure the public that there’s no danger anymore,” Hamacek said.

Police identified the attacker as a 42-year-old man. Several hundred police officers had launched an extensive manhunt, using two helicopters.

Regional police chief officer Tomas Kuzel said the suspect used an illegally held Czech-made 9 mm gun. He said police believe the suspect, who had a criminal record, acted alone.

Police published a photo of the suspect, having withdrawn an earlier photo of a different man. They said that man was now considered to be a witness.

Clinic director Jiri Havrlant told media the dead were four men and two women. Another man and a woman had to be operated on, while one person had less serious wounds.

All the victims were adult patients waiting for treatment.

The nation will honour them with sirens wailing all across the country on Dec. 17, Babis said.

It was the second-largest number of Czechs ever killed in a mass shooting after a man opened fire during lunchtime in southeastern town of Uhersky Brod, killing eight before he fatally shot himself in 2015.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Mandan Boys Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Boys Basketball"

KX Storm Team Evening #OneMinuteForecast 12/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Evening #OneMinuteForecast 12/11"

Berthold Elementary students shop for a purpose

Thumbnail for the video titled "Berthold Elementary students shop for a purpose"

Watford Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watford Safety"

Boys Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys Basketball"

Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrestling"

Hazen-Beulah

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen-Beulah"

Naughty Elf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Naughty Elf"

Silent Auction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Silent Auction"

School Improvement

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Improvement"

Wreaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wreaths"

Holiday Mail

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Mail"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Wettest Fall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wettest Fall"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/11"

Were The Wind Chills Really Colder When We Were Kids?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Were The Wind Chills Really Colder When We Were Kids?"

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-11"

Another Round Of Cold Air With Snow Moving In Later Today

Thumbnail for the video titled "Another Round Of Cold Air With Snow Moving In Later Today"

ESPORTS UPDATE

Thumbnail for the video titled "ESPORTS UPDATE"

Bismarck-Mandan boys basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck-Mandan boys basketball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge