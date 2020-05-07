At least 65 killed in flooding, landslides in Rwanda

by: Array, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — At least 65 people are dead after flooding and landslides in Rwanda, officials said Thursday after overnight heavy rains. Nearly 100 homes were washed away.

The landslides were still occurring in the morning in Gakenke district in the mountainous northwest, resident Gilbert Mugabo told The Associated Press.

The East African nation has seen dozens of deaths caused by torrential rains in recent weeks but Wednesday night’s downpour was the worst in months, the ministry of emergency management said.

“We have so far counted 65 people dead from last night’s heavy rains. We urge people to leave risk areas,” the ministry tweeted.

The flooding and mudslides swept away bridges and left some roads inaccessible.

The floods have also affected the region. In Kenya, the government has recorded 194 deaths in the past few weeks.

Meteorologists in Rwanda predict that the heavier-than-usual rains will continue and warn people to relocate from risk-prone areas.

The capital, Kigali, and northern Rwanda are particularly hilly and vulnerable to landslides during the rainy season.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/7"

Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/7"

Thursday's Forecast: Partly sunny and slightly cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday's Forecast: Partly sunny and slightly cooler"

National Nurses Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "National Nurses Day"

National Guard Helping

Thumbnail for the video titled "National Guard Helping"

Wednesday, May 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, May 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bismarck Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Golf"

Grant County Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant County Track"

New Town Businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Town Businesses"

CHI Williston New Equipment

Thumbnail for the video titled "CHI Williston New Equipment"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/6"

The Hub

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Hub"

The Dark Web - Origin Story

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Dark Web - Origin Story"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/6"

Local businesses protest to reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local businesses protest to reopen"

Some crazy clouds explained

Thumbnail for the video titled "Some crazy clouds explained"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/6"

Wednesday forecast: A nice warm up with mostly sunny skies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday forecast: A nice warm up with mostly sunny skies"

New Salem Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Salem Golf"

Legacy Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Track and Field"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge