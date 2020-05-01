Live Now
Australian police fatally shoot man after stabbings at mall

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Police shot dead a man who stabbed and slashed several people at an Australian shopping mall on Friday, an official said.

Officials have not revealed how many people were injured in the northwest coastal town of South Hedland or detailed their conditions. No motive for the attacks has been revealed.

“A person has engaged in multiple stabbings or slashings of people,” Western Australia state Premier Mark McGowan told reporters.

“He has been Tasered by police. That didn’t stop him and he lunged at police officers and then he was shot by police officers,” McGowan said.

“He died at the scene and a number of people have been injured in this tragic and awful set of events,” McGowan added.

Witnesses said the man wielded a knife to stab several people in car parks near the mall, The North West Telegraph reported.

The injured were being treated at Hedland Health Campus, a police statement said.

“Police will investigate the circumstances surrounding how these people received the injuries,” the statement said.

St. John Ambulance said in a statement multiple people were treated at the scene but did not detail their conditions.

