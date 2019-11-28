Austria nixes mounted police plan, seeks new home for horses

BERLIN (AP) — Austria’s interim government has cancelled an ex-minister’s project to create a mounted police squad and is now figuring out what to do with the horses.

The mounted police force in Vienna was a project pushed by Herbert Kickl, a member of the far-right Freedom Party, who was interior minister in the government that collapsed in May.

His successor, Wolfgang Peschorn, said Wednesday the project was being dropped “after comprehensive evaluation,” citing cost and efficiency concerns.

Twelve horses were acquired last year.

Interior Ministry spokesman Gerald Hesztera told the Austria Press Agency Thursday the aim is to find a good home soon for the unemployed horses, but authorities have still to decide where.

He said two horses that were gifts from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will return to Hungary.

